UAE Committed To Strengthening Cooperation With International Partners To Eliminate Support For Terror: Al Ketbi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The UAE today participated in a ministerial conference on combatting terror financing, hosted in Melbourne, Australia, under the slogan, "No Money for Terrorism," with the participation of over 60 countries, as well as international and regional organisations and 20 ministers from around the world.

During the conference, Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation, highlighted the UAE's efforts to counter terrorism, stressing that it has strengthened existing legal frameworks to combat terror financing in various ways, including by launching the latest Financial Action Task Force and committing to Security Council Resolution 1373 for 2001 for counter-terrorism measures.

The UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Suspicious Cases Unit has also signed over 45 Memoranda of Understanding with national, regional and international counterparts, he added.

The UAE is committed to strengthening cooperation with its international partners to eliminate support for terrorist activities, which can only be overcome through collective and joint action by all members of the international community, Al Ketbi said in conclusion.

The conference was inaugurated by Peter Dutton, Minister of Home Affairs of Australia, who stressed the need to eliminate all sources of terror financing.

