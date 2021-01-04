UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to promote tourism: Ahmed Al Falasi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, has highlighted the UAE’s commitment, upon the directives of its leadership, to supporting joint action to promote tourism in Arab countries, as well as its keenness to strengthen their cooperation in establishing a sustainable roadmap for advancing Arab tourism.

He made this statement while participating in the 23rd regular session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, which was held remotely and attended by ministers in charge of tourism in Arab countries.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the importance of coordinating, through the meetings of the council, in drafting new and effective frameworks for joint action aimed at developing the tourism sector in the region, most notably amidst the extraordinary conditions witnessed by the entire world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct repercussions on the tourism sector.

He also stressed the importance of Arab inter-tourism and the necessity of implementing globally approved health and safety procedures, to create a safe environment for citizens, residents, visitors and employees of the tourism sector, which will also gain the trust of tourists.

Al Falasi explained the procedures and initiatives implemented by the UAE to support and accelerate the recovery and growth of the tourism sector, most notably the launch of tourism initiatives under the framework of an economic recovery plan focussing on supporting tourism establishments, assisting employees in the tourism sector, and establishing safe travel routes with partner countries.

He then noted the UAE’s efforts to support domestic tourism, as well as the domestic tourism strategy launched recently by the country and a new unified tourism identity, which will promote the UAE and strengthen its leading position as a sustainable local, regional and international tourism destination.

At the end of his speech, Al Falasi stressed the importance of the proposed topics on the council’s agenda and their role in accelerating tourism recovery and growth in Arab countries, as well as the role of tourism in achieving economic and social development.

The council’s 23rd session discussed several issues related to strengthening Arab cooperation and integration in the tourism sector, including supporting Palestinian tourism, establishing mechanisms for reviving the Arab tourism and travel sector, training Arab human resources working in the sector, developing an Arab tourism security strategy and promoting tourism cooperation between Arab countries and other global tourism markets, such as China.