UrduPoint.com

UAE Committed To Supporting Refugees Worldwide: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 10:15 PM

UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to standing by refugees around the world.


Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks on the occasion of the annual World Refugee Day, observed worldwide on 20th June,
“Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE seeks to support refugees and find suitable solutions for their challenges,” he added.


The distinguished initiatives launched by the UAE to support refugees have helped boost relevant international efforts, he added, commending the initiatives championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the “Mother of the Nation,” who is the Honorary President of the ERC, aimed to improve the conditions of refugees through the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women.


The fund, established through Sheikha Fatima’s generous initiative, has further enhanced her ongoing efforts to economically and socially empower refugee women, marking a significant breakthrough in the programmes and projects aimed at supporting women in disadvantaged communities, he further added.
“The UAE will remain a protective shield for refugees protecting them from the harsh consequences of displacement, and a resilient fortress to ease their escalating suffering, and a strong pillar to uphold their human dignity,” Sheikh Hamdan said, urging the international community to make more efforts to mitigate the phenomenon of forced displacement and fulfil their responsibility to ensure better living conditions for the victims.


Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan then stressed the UAE's commitment towards refugees, improving their ability to adapt to their emergency circumstances, supporting voluntary repatriation programmes, and maintaining stability in their home regions.


He also called for more significant regional and international humanitarian efforts to improve the living conditions of refugees around the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid June Women Family From Refugee

Recent Stories

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

11 minutes ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

11 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

11 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

16 minutes ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.