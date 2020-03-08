UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approach, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has said that tolerance is a solid Emirati approach that was laid down by the Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued under the country's wise leadership through the consolidation of the values ​​and principles of tolerance, peace and love.

Sheikh Nahyan said that since the establishment of the UAE, the country has offered a unique experience in representing the values of tolerance and coexistence, as it is an inherent value in the Emirati society that embodies cultural richness, human development and civilised interaction.

The UAE Minister of Tolerance made the remarks while receiving 'Year of Tolerance - 1,000 stories' book from the Etihad Airport Services, capturing 1,000 stories of tolerance from all across the Etihad Aviation Group.

Sheikh Nahyan commended that the book was handmade with parts of Al Ghaf tree branches - the national tree of the UAE and the symbol of the Year of Tolerance - and sand from Al Ain region.