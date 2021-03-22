UAE committed to transform economy into one that is knowledge-based, underpinned by advanced technology: Almheiri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, affirmed that the UAE is committed to transforming the country’s economy into one that is knowledge-based and underpinned by advanced technology.

She highlighted the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and its concerted efforts to create more opportunities to utlise technology across the country’s vital sectors, with these efforts essential to enhance the country’s competitiveness and to enable it to advance up the rankings of important world indexes.

Almheiri said, "The future belongs to those who own technology and who contribute to developing it and implementing it in an array of fields. Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are instrumental in shaping the future of these essential sectors, including food security. Agricultural technology – or ‘AgTech’ – enables the production of more food using fewer resources and allows the comprehensive, effective and efficient management of food systems.

"Food security is one of the most important sectors that integrates with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, as it is fundamental to the UAE’s development process.

The UAE has a strategic direction towards enhancing local innovation-driven food production, especially with regards to AgTech.

"The UAE has been able to take a lead in implementing the latest technology throughout numerous sectors thanks to its highly advanced infrastructure and its attractive environment for investors whose finance can help drive innovation. This all leads to the transformation of the economy into one that is knowledge-based and technology-driven – the cornerstones of 21st century sustainable development. We are committed to developing knowledge and modern industrial technologies to enhance the entire food value chain and to boost the ability of our domestic agricultural sector to produce food.

"This will enable us to supply local markets with products that meet the highest international standards based on quality, nutrition and sustainability, as well as enhance the competitiveness of these products at the regional and global levels. The food sector depends on the UAE having a pioneering industrial sector in the UAE, as this is a major factor in enhancing our food security and enabling the country’s transformation into a global hub for food security based on innovation," she added.