Open Menu

UAE Committed To Working With Regional, International Partners To Support Sudanese People, Refugees, Displaced Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE committed to working with regional, international partners to support Sudanese people, refugees, displaced persons

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sultan Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian efforts in collaboration with regional and international partners.

He highlighted that the UAE’s initiative, organised in coordination with the Government of South Sudan to conduct a high-level humanitarian visit to the Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba, embodies the nation’s long-standing humanitarian approach and dedication to providing aid to refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the high-level humanitarian visit, he emphasised that this initiative, which coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, saw broad participation from officials, ambassadors, and representatives of various international organisations.

He also stated that the UAE remains steadfast – under the directives of its wise leadership -- in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence while ensuring comprehensive support and assistance to those affected by crises, whether they are displaced persons or refugees.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Juba Sudan From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted leg ..

UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving

6 minutes ago
 MBRSC opens applications to join future analog stu ..

MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optic ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory

36 minutes ago
 UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza

UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

39 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..

39 minutes ago
Balochistan govt, federal authorities working toge ..

Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issue ..

39 minutes ago
 Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Ar ..

Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

43 minutes ago
 Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in ..

Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism

43 minutes ago
 SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory grou ..

SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group

46 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Rama ..

ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East