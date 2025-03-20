UAE committed to working with regional, international partners to support Sudanese people, refugees, displaced persons

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sultan Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian efforts in collaboration with regional and international partners.

He highlighted that the UAE’s initiative, organised in coordination with the Government of South Sudan to conduct a high-level humanitarian visit to the Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba, embodies the nation’s long-standing humanitarian approach and dedication to providing aid to refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the high-level humanitarian visit, he emphasised that this initiative, which coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, saw broad participation from officials, ambassadors, and representatives of various international organisations.

He also stated that the UAE remains steadfast – under the directives of its wise leadership -- in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence while ensuring comprehensive support and assistance to those affected by crises, whether they are displaced persons or refugees.