UAE, Comoros Political Consultations Committee discusses means of bolstering cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The first edition of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Comoros began Monday remotely via video conferencing.

The Emirati side was chaired by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while the Comoros side was chaired by Dhahir Zu Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Charge of the Expatriates Portfolio of the Comoros. The meeting was attended by several senior government officials from relevant ministries and authorities in both countries.

In his speech, Dr. Gargash said, "The first edition of the committee completes the bilateral efforts and meetings that took place recently to enhance the relations between the two countries and their cooperation in areas of mutual concern."

"The bilateral ties between the two countries have been prioritised by their leaderships and governments, based on foundations of understanding and coordination and their convergent views on various issues of mutual concern. The recent inauguration of the UAE Embassy in Moroni crowned the significant development in their relations," he added.

He also pointed out that the UAE was the world’s leading exporter to the Comoros in 2019, while the Emirati market is the fifth leading destination for exports from the Comoros.

Both countries share distinguished investment relations in various sectors, including financial services, tourism, construction and retail services, Gargash noted, expressing his hope that the meetings between the two sides would advance their investment partnerships.

Gargash also said the UAE is determined to step-up cooperation with partner countries, including Comoros, to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to tap in to future opportunities.

The two sides discussed current regional and international developments and joint cooperation in regional and international organisations. They emphasised the shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations and to identify further business and investment opportunities and to exchange expertise in various fields.

The two sides signed the minutes of the Committee's first meeting, as well as an MoU on establishing a joint committee for cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.