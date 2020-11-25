UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Yousef Mohammed Ali, Director of the President's Office and Acting Minister of Defence of the Union of the Comoros, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, via video conferencing, on joint cooperation in the defence and military fields.

Al Bawardi said that the signing of this MoU reflects the Ministry of Defence’s keenness to strengthen partnership relations and its commitment to booting cooperation ties with its partners.

For his part, Youssef Mohammed reiterated the keenness of the Ministry of Defence of his country to strengthen and support joint cooperation relations between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to contain its impact.

They also reviewed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.