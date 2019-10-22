UAE company supports Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Crescent Enterprises has joined hands with The Big Heart Foundation, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping people in need worldwide, to assist the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The initiative will support Water and Sanitation for Health, WASH, project supervised by The Big Heart Foundation in the Cox’s Bazar district in southern Bangladesh, said a press release issued by Crescent Enterprises on Tuesday.

Crescent Enterprises has donated AED500,000 towards the project purse of AED one million.

The WASH project is currently being implemented in partnership with BRAC, an international development organisation based in Bangladesh. The project includes the digging of 13 wells to provide 25,000 Rohingya refugees with adequate access to clean water.

Each well will have the capacity to provide clean water for 500 people daily. The project will also provide latrines and health facilities, as well as daily cleaning and maintenance services.

The partnership follows a visit organised by The Big Heart Foundation to Rohingya refugee families in Bangladesh, where Crescent Enterprises CEO Badr Jafar witnessed their hazardous living conditions and the group pledged to help raise their standards of living.

Commenting on the initiative, Badr Jafar said, "We are committed to empowering vulnerable communities in collaboration with strategic partners, and are very proud of the work The Big Heart Foundation is doing to assist Rohingya families in Bangladesh.

"The Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the most pressing humanitarian issues of today, and requires the concerted action of responsible global players," he said.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, stated, "Crescent Enterprises’ support reflects their organisational culture of humanitarianism and their strong commitment to sustainable development initiatives.

"Their valuable contribution will go a long way in helping us alleviate the sufferings of Rohingya refugees, and gives a much-needed fillip to our ongoing humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh since 2017."

She added that the Foundation seeks to ensure that these people, particularly women and children, have continued access to basic resources and facilities such as education and healthcare.

"These are fundamental human rights and must be enjoyed by everyone without exception," she said.

Al Hammadi sees the Crescent Enterprises’ partnership as an example to highlight the need for united action to ensure liveable conditions for forcibly displaced and disadvantaged communities.

She also stressed that public health projects to provide clean water and sanitation are especially important.

Since 2017, over 745,000 Rohingya people have fled Myanmar and sought refuge in southern Bangladesh.

Cox’s Bazar is now home to the world’s largest refugee camp, with about one million refugees living in challenging circumstances, and depending on aid for their food, water and sanitation, shelter, and medical needs, said the press release.