UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemistry at ADIPEC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) A UAE company and a Swiss Technology provider have partnered to transform the energy and renewable chemistry landscape at ADIPEC.

Lootah Biofuels, a leading circular economy company producing biofuel from cooking oil in the UAE, and Deasyl SA, a renowned Swiss Technology provider that revolutionises chemistry into scalable and sustainable processes, announced the strategic partnership following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), an important step toward a future Joint Venture, at a press conference held at the Marriot Downtown Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will be a cornerstone in merging the innovative capabilities and extensive industry expertise of Deasyl SA with the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Lootah Biofuels, promising a transformative impact on the energy and renewable chemistry landscape.

Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, said, “Our goal is to expedite the development and adoption of advanced biofuels and green energy technologies, addressing the surging demand for sustainable energy sources. The partnership with Deasyl marks a significant stride in advancing our mission to create more breakthroughs in producing high-quality, low-carbon biofuels that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

”

“Deasyl SA, with its renowned history in developing the chemistry of tomorrow, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this collaboration. Their expertise in creating patented solutions for the energy sector will play a pivotal role in catalysing biofuel production and glycerol valorisation and significantly enhance our innovative products and sustainable energy solutions. Together, we are confident in our ability to significantly impact the alternative energy sector, ultimately benefiting the planet and future generations,” he added.

Julien Thiel, CEO of Deasyl SA, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the energy and chemical industries. We aim to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable ecosystem by combining our expertise and resources with Lootah Biofuels. Our partnership represents a powerful alliance in pursuing a greener, more sustainable energy future through innovations that reduce environmental impact, support energy transition, and drive economic growth.”