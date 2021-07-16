UAE completes athletes and accompanying delegations’ registration procedures at the Tokyo Olympics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) The UAE sports delegation has completed all issues related to the registration of the athletic delegation and the accompanying administrative delegations to participate in the Olympic Games hosted by the Japanese capital, Tokyo, from 23rd July to 8th August, with the participation of 11,000 athletes from 206 countries competing in 33 sports, in 339 competitions in 42 Sports facilities.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Director of the UAE delegation to the Olympic Games, made sure of the various procedures and updates set by the Games Organising Committee, as a comprehensive inventory of the various steps for arrival, luggage receipt and periodic medical swabs, whether after reaching Tokyo or during competition periods, was made.

Al-Tayeb was acquainted with the transport and movement schedules for the athletes through Organising Committee Platforminside the Olympic Village, which is divided into many departments concerned with the medical and health aspects, accommodation and subsistence.

The UAE national judo team reaches the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Saturday, from Moldova, after the conclusion of its training camp. The shooter Saif bin Fetais and Dr. Abdullah Al Rahoumi, Vice President of the Sports Medicine Committee of the Olympic Committee and the doctor of the delegation participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will also arrive on the same day.

Self-driving cars are deployed inside the Olympic Village to serve the participating delegations to move around and reach the various sites.