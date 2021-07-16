UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Completes Athletes And Accompanying Delegations’ Registration Procedures At The Tokyo Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE completes athletes and accompanying delegations’ registration procedures at the Tokyo Olympics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) The UAE sports delegation has completed all issues related to the registration of the athletic delegation and the accompanying administrative delegations to participate in the Olympic Games hosted by the Japanese capital, Tokyo, from 23rd July to 8th August, with the participation of 11,000 athletes from 206 countries competing in 33 sports, in 339 competitions in 42 Sports facilities.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Director of the UAE delegation to the Olympic Games, made sure of the various procedures and updates set by the Games Organising Committee, as a comprehensive inventory of the various steps for arrival, luggage receipt and periodic medical swabs, whether after reaching Tokyo or during competition periods, was made.

Al-Tayeb was acquainted with the transport and movement schedules for the athletes through Organising Committee Platforminside the Olympic Village, which is divided into many departments concerned with the medical and health aspects, accommodation and subsistence.

The UAE national judo team reaches the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Saturday, from Moldova, after the conclusion of its training camp. The shooter Saif bin Fetais and Dr. Abdullah Al Rahoumi, Vice President of the Sports Medicine Committee of the Olympic Committee and the doctor of the delegation participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will also arrive on the same day.

Self-driving cars are deployed inside the Olympic Village to serve the participating delegations to move around and reach the various sites.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Doctor Tokyo Same Moldova July August Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

57 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.