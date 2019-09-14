UrduPoint.com
UAE Completes NHRI Draft Law: Al Jarman

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The UAE has announced the completion of a draft law on the establishment of a national human rights institution, NHRI, following the Paris Principles.

The announcement was made by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a speech delivered at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Adopted in 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly, the Paris Principles require NHRIs to protect human rights, including by receiving, investigating and resolving complaints, mediating conflicts and monitoring activities; and promote human rights, through education, outreach, the media, publications, training and capacity building, as well as advising and assisting the Government.

Al Jarman expressed the UAE's welcoming the new mandate and approach applied by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who called for interactive cooperation and partnership with states to address pressing global issues, particularly climate change.

The UAE representative noted the country's continued efforts to curb the impact of climate change. He highlighted the launch of the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, a comprehensive framework to address the causes and effects of climate change, plan the transition into a climate-resilient green economy and achieve a better quality of life.

In July 2019, he noted, the UAE hosted the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, whose purpose was to take stock of progress across all the Action Areas ahead of the Climate Action Summit in New York.

Al Jarman affirmed that the UAE will continue its effort to further promote and ensure the protection of human rights at the national level. He said that the country would witness a new phase in political participation during the upcoming Federal National Council Elections this October, where female representation will increase to 50 percent.

On regional and international developments, Al Jarman reiterated that the stability and security of the Arab Gulf regions are essential to global peace and security. This part of the world is of strategic political and economic importance, he explained, adding that recent developments, particularly the targeting of merchant ships in the Arabian Gulf, pose a serious threat to maritime traffic.

The UAE Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law reaffirmed the UAE's stance, calling for the international community to ensure the safety and security of global maritime navigation and international trade.

