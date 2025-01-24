UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The UAE concluded its successful participation in the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, held from 20-24 January.

Led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the UAE delegation, among the largest delegations at Davos this year, actively engaged in discussions addressing key global challenges and exploring emerging opportunities for international collaboration.

The forum's theme, "Collaboration in an Intelligent Age," resonated strongly with the UAE's commitment to sustainable development and its focus on leveraging advanced technology for transformative solutions that drive development efforts.

The delegation, comprising over 100 CEOs, private sector representatives, and government officials, underscored the UAE's dedication to fostering international partnerships and contributing to global development efforts on both regional and international scales.

Leading the UAE delegation, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum participated in key sessions and discussions at the forum, showcasing the UAE's developmental achievements and exchanging insights with international counterparts on priority areas.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa met with notable figures including Nobel Laureate and Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus; Yingluck Shinawatra, former Thai Prime Minister; and Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also toured art and culture exhibitions, exploring the intersection of arts, culture, and technology in addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated, “Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE's successful participation at the World Economic Forum reinforced its commitment to building strong international partnerships and fostering sustainable development.”

Al Gergawi added, “Each year's edition of the World Economic Forum, we continue to build on prior collaborations. The increasing presence of UAE national and private sector companies demonstrates their integral role in achieving national goals and highlights the UAE's supportive business environment.

The UAE government championed its private sector at Davos 2025, with national and private sector companies comprising the majority of the UAE delegation. This prominent presence showcased the sector's vital role in the UAE's sustainable economic growth and facilitated valuable international partnerships.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged AED 36.7 million (US $10 million) to the UNHCR to support sustainable programs for forcibly displaced communities. This brings MBRGI's total contribution to UNHCR programs to AED 163.6 million since 2021. The ongoing partnership between MBRGI and UNHCR is crucial for sustaining aid to displaced populations worldwide, given the increasing need for support.

The UAE and the World Economic Forum signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform (GRIP). GRIP will develop a Future-Readiness Index for Legislation and a Global Guide for Regulatory Innovation, while also fostering a network of experts and policymakers. This initiative aims to build legislative capacity, share knowledge, and promote dialogue, strengthening the UAE's position as an attractive hub for businesses seeking a supportive regulatory environment.

The UAE and the World Economic Forum signed a partnership agreement to promote global adoption of future technologies. Leveraging the UAE’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (UAE C4IR), overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), this partnership will foster collaboration and development of emerging technologies, solidifying the UAE's role as a global hub for Fourth Industrial Revolution innovation.

DFF also partnered with the World Economic Forum to develop a global index measuring future readiness of public and private sector organisations. The index will assess their adaptability and ability to capitalize on future opportunities. DFF contributes its expertise and research, gained from developing the "Dubai Future Readiness Index," to this global initiative.

The Department of Health- Abu Dhabi signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the World Economic Forum to advance smart health systems globally. Their joint initiative aims to leverage public-private sector partnerships to drive digital technology, data, and AI to maximize healthcare efficiency and improve patient outcomes. DoH joins a network of leading institutions accelerating this digital transformation, aligning global advancements with local healthcare strategies.