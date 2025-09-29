UAE Concludes Successful Participation In China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 10:45 AM
HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The fourth Global Digital Trade Expo concluded on Monday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China.
The UAE’s participation as an official Guest of Honour, alongside Indonesia, reflected its distinguished international standing in digital transformation, its commitment to advancing the knowledge economy, and its pivotal role in strengthening global partnerships in digital trade.
This year’s edition highlighted digital innovations in artificial intelligence, digital health, virtual reality, e-commerce, the digital economy, cybersecurity and smart city technologies.
Through its national pavilion, the UAE showcased leading projects in digital economy, financial technology, artificial intelligence and smart innovations.
Abdullah Al Bashi Al Naemi, Commercial Attaché of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, said the country’s participation in the Global Digital Trade Expo reflects the depth of economic relations between the UAE and China, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a key player in the global digital economy.
He added that digital trade in the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in recent years, supported by the Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to 20 percent of non-oil GDP by 2031.
Al Naemi explained that UAE-China economic relations have witnessed a significant leap, with trade volume between the two countries increasing more than 800-fold since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago. Non-oil trade exceeded US$50 billion in the first half of 2025.
He noted that more than 16,500 Chinese companies currently operate in the UAE, up from 15,500 in 2024, which reflects the attractiveness and flexibility of the UAE’s business environment.
According to expo officials, the UAE contributed significantly to fostering global cooperation in digital trade, backed by robust infrastructure and a rising share of the digital economy in GDP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo45 seconds ago
-
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured46 minutes ago
-
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 202513 hours ago
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence13 hours ago
-
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show13 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa14 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 202514 hours ago
-
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China15 hours ago
-
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition15 hours ago
-
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award15 hours ago
-
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu C ..16 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting16 hours ago