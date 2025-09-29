Open Menu

UAE Concludes Successful Participation In China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 10:45 AM

UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The fourth Global Digital Trade Expo concluded on Monday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China.

The UAE’s participation as an official Guest of Honour, alongside Indonesia, reflected its distinguished international standing in digital transformation, its commitment to advancing the knowledge economy, and its pivotal role in strengthening global partnerships in digital trade.

This year’s edition highlighted digital innovations in artificial intelligence, digital health, virtual reality, e-commerce, the digital economy, cybersecurity and smart city technologies.

Through its national pavilion, the UAE showcased leading projects in digital economy, financial technology, artificial intelligence and smart innovations.

Abdullah Al Bashi Al Naemi, Commercial Attaché of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, said the country’s participation in the Global Digital Trade Expo reflects the depth of economic relations between the UAE and China, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a key player in the global digital economy.

He added that digital trade in the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in recent years, supported by the Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to 20 percent of non-oil GDP by 2031.

Al Naemi explained that UAE-China economic relations have witnessed a significant leap, with trade volume between the two countries increasing more than 800-fold since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago. Non-oil trade exceeded US$50 billion in the first half of 2025.

He noted that more than 16,500 Chinese companies currently operate in the UAE, up from 15,500 in 2024, which reflects the attractiveness and flexibility of the UAE’s business environment.

According to expo officials, the UAE contributed significantly to fostering global cooperation in digital trade, backed by robust infrastructure and a rising share of the digital economy in GDP.

