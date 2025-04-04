UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) TASHKENT, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Parliamentary Division concluded a distinguished term representing the Arab Group on the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), marked by significant achievements.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council to the IPU and Representative of the Arab Group on the Executive Committee, presented the final report on the UAE Parliamentary Division’s representation of the Arab Group on the committee. The report was delivered during the Arab Group’s coordination meeting held on Friday, on the sidelines of the 150th IPU General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dr. Al Nuaimi expressed appreciation for the Arab Parliamentary Group’s confidence in the UAE Parliamentary Division, which has represented them on the Executive Committee for four years since 2022. He highlighted the UAE’s active role in parliamentary diplomacy across IPU events and activities, as well as its strong partnerships with various parliaments and geopolitical groups within the IPU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi outlined key contributions made during the UAE’s representation, which focused on supporting Arab positions, strengthening Arab presence in international parliamentary decision-making processes, and contributing to the overall enhancement of the IPU’s performance on various levels.

According to the report, the Arab Group representative chaired the Sub-Committee on Financial Affairs, participated in discussions on proposed amendments to the IPU Statutes, contributed to the development of the IPU’s Code of Conduct for officials, supported the adoption of an anti-harassment policy, and proposed the establishment of an independent Oversight and Ethics Committee to promote institutional governance within the Union.

The report also highlighted support for hosting international parliamentary events in the Arab region, notably the parliamentary meeting held alongside the COP28 Climate Conference, the parliamentary meeting accompanying the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, and the Executive Committee meeting — all hosted by the Federal National Council in the UAE. These efforts reflect the region’s growing role in the global parliamentary agenda.