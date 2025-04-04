UAE Concludes Term Of Representation Of Arab Group In IPU With Landmark Achievements
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) TASHKENT, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Parliamentary Division concluded a distinguished term representing the Arab Group on the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), marked by significant achievements.
Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council to the IPU and Representative of the Arab Group on the Executive Committee, presented the final report on the UAE Parliamentary Division’s representation of the Arab Group on the committee. The report was delivered during the Arab Group’s coordination meeting held on Friday, on the sidelines of the 150th IPU General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Dr. Al Nuaimi expressed appreciation for the Arab Parliamentary Group’s confidence in the UAE Parliamentary Division, which has represented them on the Executive Committee for four years since 2022. He highlighted the UAE’s active role in parliamentary diplomacy across IPU events and activities, as well as its strong partnerships with various parliaments and geopolitical groups within the IPU.
Dr. Al Nuaimi outlined key contributions made during the UAE’s representation, which focused on supporting Arab positions, strengthening Arab presence in international parliamentary decision-making processes, and contributing to the overall enhancement of the IPU’s performance on various levels.
According to the report, the Arab Group representative chaired the Sub-Committee on Financial Affairs, participated in discussions on proposed amendments to the IPU Statutes, contributed to the development of the IPU’s Code of Conduct for officials, supported the adoption of an anti-harassment policy, and proposed the establishment of an independent Oversight and Ethics Committee to promote institutional governance within the Union.
The report also highlighted support for hosting international parliamentary events in the Arab region, notably the parliamentary meeting held alongside the COP28 Climate Conference, the parliamentary meeting accompanying the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, and the Executive Committee meeting — all hosted by the Federal National Council in the UAE. These efforts reflect the region’s growing role in the global parliamentary agenda.
Recent Stories
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievements5 minutes ago
-
UNHCR seeks funding to scale up support to Myanmar’s quake survivors20 minutes ago
-
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children's Book Fair35 minutes ago
-
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AED4 bn in 20241 hour ago
-
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s Book Fair 20252 hours ago
-
TV BRICS, international community of bloggers to work together to promote united agenda of BRICS cou ..2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisation of Noatum Ports Lu ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own valid business licences ..2 hours ago
-
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor field2 hours ago
-
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings3 hours ago
-
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scopus Index5 hours ago