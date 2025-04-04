Open Menu

UAE Concludes Term Of Representation Of Arab Group In IPU With Landmark Achievements

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) TASHKENT, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Parliamentary Division concluded a distinguished term representing the Arab Group on the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), marked by significant achievements.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council to the IPU and Representative of the Arab Group on the Executive Committee, presented the final report on the UAE Parliamentary Division’s representation of the Arab Group on the committee. The report was delivered during the Arab Group’s coordination meeting held on Friday, on the sidelines of the 150th IPU General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dr. Al Nuaimi expressed appreciation for the Arab Parliamentary Group’s confidence in the UAE Parliamentary Division, which has represented them on the Executive Committee for four years since 2022. He highlighted the UAE’s active role in parliamentary diplomacy across IPU events and activities, as well as its strong partnerships with various parliaments and geopolitical groups within the IPU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi outlined key contributions made during the UAE’s representation, which focused on supporting Arab positions, strengthening Arab presence in international parliamentary decision-making processes, and contributing to the overall enhancement of the IPU’s performance on various levels.

According to the report, the Arab Group representative chaired the Sub-Committee on Financial Affairs, participated in discussions on proposed amendments to the IPU Statutes, contributed to the development of the IPU’s Code of Conduct for officials, supported the adoption of an anti-harassment policy, and proposed the establishment of an independent Oversight and Ethics Committee to promote institutional governance within the Union.

The report also highlighted support for hosting international parliamentary events in the Arab region, notably the parliamentary meeting held alongside the COP28 Climate Conference, the parliamentary meeting accompanying the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, and the Executive Committee meeting — all hosted by the Federal National Council in the UAE. These efforts reflect the region’s growing role in the global parliamentary agenda.

Related Topics

Assembly UAE Ipu Rashid Tashkent Uzbekistan April All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group ..

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..

5 minutes ago
 China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

19 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

28 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

35 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

50 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

1 hour ago
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East