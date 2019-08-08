UrduPoint.com
UAE Concludes WTO Dispute Following Qatar’s Withdrawal Of Discriminatory Measures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE concludes WTO dispute following Qatar’s withdrawal of discriminatory measures

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has formally concluded dispute proceedings over trade violations committed by Qatar through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body, following Qatar’s withdrawal of the discriminatory measures which triggered the dispute.

Qatar’s discriminatory measures against goods and distributors originating from the United Arab Emirates, imposed in May and June 2018, violated Qatar’s obligations and commitments as a member of the WTO. As a result, the UAE put forward a request for the formation of a WTO dispute settlement panel on January 28th, 2019, against Qatar, to seek the withdrawal of the discriminatory measures.

On March 31st 2019, Qatar withdrew the measures in question, in order to address the claims contained within the dispute. Accordingly, the UAE has notified the WTO of its willingness to conclude proceedings against Qatar.

A spokesperson for the UAE Mission in Geneva commented, "Qatar’s withdrawal fulfilled the UAE’s request in the complaint. However, the UAE reserves the right to take further action if Qatar renews its WTO violations."

"The United Arab Emirates would like to thank the World Trade Organisation for its efforts to resolve this matter and for helping to ensure members’ compliance with WTO obligations."

