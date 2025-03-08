UAE Condemns Armed Attacks On Syrian Security Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks by armed groups targeting security forces in the Syrian Arab Republic.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm position in supporting Syria's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Furthermore, the UAE expressed solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and its support for all endeavours aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, and dignity.
