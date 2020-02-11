UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Attack On Algerian Army

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a unit of the Algerian People's National Army in an assault that killed one soldier near the border with Mali.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's utter rejection of these criminal acts and all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its deep condolences and sympathy to the government and the brotherly people of Algeria, as well as the family of the victim.

