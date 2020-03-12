UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Attack On Iraqi Military Base

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned yesterday's attack on Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, which resulted in the killing and injury of a number of military personnel from the Global Coalition against Daesh.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's condolences and solidarity with the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

