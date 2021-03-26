UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Attack On Petroleum Products Distribution Station In Jazan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribution station in Jazan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the cowardly attack on a petroleum products distribution station in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE denounced this terrorist, subversive attack which targets critical infrastructure in the Kingdom and threatens the security and stability of global energy supplies.

The recurrence of such terrorist attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that undermines security and stability in the region, added the statement.

MoFAIC renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, confirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the statement concluded.

