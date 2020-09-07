UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Attack On Police Officers In Tunisia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted two police officers in Tunisia, killing one and wounding the other.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's condolences and solidarity with the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

