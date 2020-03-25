UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Attack On Sikh Temple In Central Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

UAE condemns attack on Sikh temple in central Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned a terrorist attack today on a Sikh temple in central Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed and injured a number of civilians.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's condolences and solidarity with the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

