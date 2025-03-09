UAE Condemns Attack On UN Force, South Sudan Troops
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 03:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a helicopter affiliated with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and on South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) in Upper Nile State, which resulted in the death of a member of the international force and several government troops, in addition to the injury of two crew members.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its strong condemnation of the attack against international forces and the SSPDF, emphasising that this targeting constitutes a violation of the principles of international law.
Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its solidarity with the countries participating in UNMISS forces, and extended its condolences to the UN and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
