UAE Condemns Attack On UNIFIL Convoy In Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack that set fire to a convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), near Beirut Airport, which led to the injury of a member of the international force.

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, affirmed that the UAE strongly condemned the attack on international troops, emphasising that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Nusseibeh reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the important role of UNIFIL’s peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

She further expressed the UAE’s solidarity with countries taking part in the UNIFIL mission, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured peacekeeper.

