UAE Condemns Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, a blatant violation of diplomatic norms and conventions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that the attempt to storm the US Embassy represents a serious escalation under international law.