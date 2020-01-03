UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE condemns attack on US embassy in Baghdad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, a blatant violation of diplomatic norms and conventions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that the attempt to storm the US Embassy represents a serious escalation under international law.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Baghdad United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

30 seconds ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

31 seconds ago

52% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif went to L ..

17 minutes ago

Army Chief’s extension: Bill for amendment in Ar ..

26 minutes ago

Porter shines in Nuggets victory, Clippers and Hea ..

2 minutes ago

Black box of crashed Taiwan military chopper locat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.