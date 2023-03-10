UAE condemns attack targeting church in Hamburg

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Hamburg, Germany, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Federal Republic of Germany and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.