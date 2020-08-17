UAE condemns attacks by Houthi Militia on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attempts to target civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which were the attacks which targeted the southern region in the Kingdom yesterday evening and which were all intercepted by the Coalition forces.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and stability, affirming support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

"The security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE," the statement added.

"The continuation of such attacks expresses the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further evidences this militia's intention to undermine regional security and stability," it added.