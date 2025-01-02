Open Menu

UAE Condemns Attacks In New Orleans, Las Vegas, Conveys Condolences To US Government

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist car ramming attack in New Orleans, and the explosion outside a hotel in Las Vegas in the United States, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims of these two deplorable attacks, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

