UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped boat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The UAE has denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's attempts to launch an attack with a booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea that was intercepted by Coalition Forces.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry stressed that it considers this attack new evidence of the Houthi terrorist militia’s endeavour to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding these terrorist attacks and stands with it as one against any threat to its security and the security of navigation and global trade.