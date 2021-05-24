UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Attempted Attack By Houthis On Saudi Arabia With Booby-trapped Boat

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped boat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The UAE has denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's attempts to launch an attack with a booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea that was intercepted by Coalition Forces.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry stressed that it considers this attack new evidence of the Houthi terrorist militia’s endeavour to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding these terrorist attacks and stands with it as one against any threat to its security and the security of navigation and global trade.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist UAE Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

30 seconds ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

24 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

24 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

24 minutes ago

Corona claims six more lives in multan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.