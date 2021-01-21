UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Blasts In Baghdad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that targeted a market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, which led to the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

