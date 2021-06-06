UAE condemns Burkina Faso terrorist attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a village in northern Burkina Faso, and killed several innocent people and injured numerous others.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining the security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.