UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE condemns Burkina Faso terrorist attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a village in northern Burkina Faso, and killed several innocent people and injured numerous others.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining the security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Condemnation UAE Burkina Faso Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

9 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

10 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

39 seconds ago

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City ..

40 seconds ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.