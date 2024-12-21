Open Menu

UAE Condemns Car Ramming Attack At Market In Germany

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the criminal car ramming attack at a market in the German town of Magdeburg, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany, and to the families of the victims of this deplorable attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

