UAE Condemns Car Ramming Attack At Market In Germany
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the criminal car ramming attack at a market in the German town of Magdeburg, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany, and to the families of the victims of this deplorable attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia4 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco4 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany5 minutes ago
-
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability5 minutes ago
-
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard3 hours ago
-
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market4 hours ago
-
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week5 hours ago
-
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA14 hours ago
-
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies14 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to throne14 hours ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South Africa15 hours ago
-
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'2416 hours ago