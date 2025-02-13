UAE Condemns Car-ramming Attack In Munich
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the criminal car-ramming attack in the German city of Munich, which resulted in the injury of dozens of innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people and aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany over this deplorable attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
