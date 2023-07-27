UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The UAE has condemned the coup attempt in the Republic of Niger, and stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE is following with great concern the developments in Niger.



The UAE emphasised its support for the sovereignty and unity of the country within the framework of constitutional institutions and the rule of law, to achieve the aspirations of the people of Niger.