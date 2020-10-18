UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Criminal Act In France

UAE condemns criminal act in France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist and criminal act that took place in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near the French capital Paris, which resulted in the killing of a French national.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, expressed its strong condemnation of this heinous crime and all terrorist acts, stressing that murder is an unjustifiable crime.

The Ministry also stressed its utter denunciation of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

MoFAIC went on to renew its call against hate speech and violence - in all its forms, sources, and motives - and underscored the necessity of respecting religious sanctities and symbols and refraining from inciting hatred through religious insults.

The Ministry concluded by expressing its sincere condolences to the family of the victim and to the French people.

