UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The UAE has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attempt to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia using an explosive drone, which was intercepted by Arab Coalition forces on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against all threats to civilians, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to preserve the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also affirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

"The continuation of such attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates this militia's aim to undermine regional security and stability," it added.