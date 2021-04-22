UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Khamis Mushait With Booby-trapped Plane

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of the attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with a booby-trapped plane, which was intercepted by Coalition forces.

The UAE affirmed – in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the ministry concluded.

