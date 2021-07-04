UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia With Bomb-rigged Boats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-rigged boats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack Saudi Arabia, with two boats rigged with bombs off Slaif port in the Yemeni governorate of Hodeidah, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks and the country's stand with the Kingdom against any threat to its security and the security of navigation and global trade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

"The UAE views this attack as further evidence of Houthis intent to undermine regional stability and security," it added.

