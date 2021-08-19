UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia With Booby-trapped Drone

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia with a booby-trapped drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Thursday, the UAE reiterated that these terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.

It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE reiterated in the statement its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The Ministry also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

16 minutes ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

1 hour ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

2 hours ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.