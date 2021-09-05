UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia With Bomb-laden Drones

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias’ attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, with bomb-laden drones which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces' Air Defence.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.

It also stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

31 minutes ago
 Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after A ..

Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after Afghans' evacuation from Kabul

12 minutes ago
 Estonian, Polish Military Commanders Discuss Regio ..

Estonian, Polish Military Commanders Discuss Regional Defense Cooperation - Tall ..

12 minutes ago
 Anchorperson Junaid Saleem's mother passes away

Anchorperson Junaid Saleem's mother passes away

12 minutes ago
 Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condole ..

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condoles death of Junaid Saleem's mot ..

24 minutes ago
 Law Minister writes to PM for reforms in criminal ..

Law Minister writes to PM for reforms in criminal law

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.