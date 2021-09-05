UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militias’ attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, with bomb-laden drones which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces' Air Defence.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.

It also stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.