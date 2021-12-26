UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province With Projectile

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with projectile

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist Houthi militias' crime of targeting the Governorate of Samta in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Province with a projectile, which killed two and wounded a number of civilians.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the UAE expressed condolences for the victims of this cowardly act and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Ministry reiterated that the attack on Samta Governorate, which resulted in casualties and injuries, is "a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that requires taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from the threats of the Houthis.

"

It renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over these terrorist attacks and re-affirmed its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. It also expressed full support to any measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain its security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.

