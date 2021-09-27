UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempts To Target Saudi Arabia With Explosive Drone

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militias' attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia with an explosive drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Sunday, the UAE reiterated that the continuation of systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target Saudi critical infrastructure and threaten the stability of the international economy, as well as global energy supplies.

It also stressed that the recurrent threat of these attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

It renewed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its firm position against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat faced by the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

33 minutes ago
 Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen ..

Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen

10 minutes ago
 ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 year ..

ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 years of students

10 minutes ago
 World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country p ..

World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country participate in motorbike rally

10 minutes ago
 Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistan ..

Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistani people on World Tourism Day

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders ..

Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders regarding social media rules

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.