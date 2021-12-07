UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempts To Target Saudi Arabia With Ballistic Missiles, Bomb-laden Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militias’ attempts to target civilians and civil sites in Saudi Arabia today with two ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drone, which were intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Tuesday, the UAE said recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC also renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts, confirming its unwavering commitment and support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

