UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempts To Target Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:45 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The UAE has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia's attempts to target civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in regards to any terrorist attacks against civilians and any threats to its security and stability, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

The security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The continuation of such attacks and threats demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further demonstrates this militia's intention to undermine regional security and stability," it added.

Related Topics

Terrorist UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

5 minutes ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

3 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.