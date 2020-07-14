UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The UAE has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia's attempts to target civilian areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in regards to any terrorist attacks against civilians and any threats to its security and stability, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

The security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The continuation of such attacks and threats demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further demonstrates this militia's intention to undermine regional security and stability," it added.