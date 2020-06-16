UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthi Drone Attack In Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th June 2020 (WAM) - The UAE has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attempts to target civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia with explosive-laden drones intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and stability, affirming support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

The security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The continuation of such attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further evidences this militia's intention to undermine regional security and stability," it added.

