UAE Condemns Houthi Drone, Missile Attack On Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the systematic and deliberate attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones targeting the southern regions of Saudi Arabia and a ballistic missile targeting civilians in Jazan, which were intercepted by Coalition air forces.

The UAE affirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the ministry concluded.

