UAE Condemns Houthi Fresh Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Refinery

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE condemns Houthi fresh drone attack on Saudi oil refinery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the cowardly drone attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE denounced this terrorist, subversive attack, which targets vital installations and civilian facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and poses a menacing threat to the security and stability of global oil supplies.

The statement affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry stressed that the continued threat of these attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with the brotherly Saudi Arabia, its stand with the Kingdom against all threats to its security and stability, and its support for all measures taken for the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

