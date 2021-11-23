UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Militia Attack On US Embassy In Sana'a And Detention Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE condemns Houthi militia attack on US Embassy in Sana&#039;a and detention of staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militias' storming of the US Embassy in Yemen and detaining of a number of embassy members and staff.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the Houthis' attack is a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international norms and laws. The Ministry demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the embassy staff.

"This attack reflects the militias' blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms," it added.

The Ministry said it is important that the international community take a decisive stand against the violations perpetrated by the Houthi militia that undermine regional security. It also stressed the importance of implementing relevant international resolutions in a way that will guarantee a comprehensive political solution to achieve peace and stability for Yemen and its brotherly people.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Condemnation Yemen United Arab Emirates Criminals All

Recent Stories

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

13 seconds ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

15 minutes ago
 European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift R ..

European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport ..

1 minute ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

1 minute ago
 Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Na ..

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

1 minute ago
 UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Busines ..

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.