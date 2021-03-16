UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Houthi Targeting Of Khamis Mushait With Ballistic Missiles, Explosive Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles, explosive drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias for attempting to target civilians and civilian structures in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with two ballistic missiles and a bomb-laden drone.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist UAE Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

First batch of 0.5 mln Sinopharm vaccine to arrive ..

20 minutes ago

Blinken, Austin Say US-Japan Cooperation Is Critic ..

14 minutes ago

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken ..

15 minutes ago

Three traders recovered in grand Chaman operation: ..

19 minutes ago

Pyongyang Slams US-S. Korea Drills, Vows to Make T ..

19 minutes ago

HEC announces Law-GAT to seek enrolment as an advo ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.