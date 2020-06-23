UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthi Targeting Of Saudi Arabia With Drones, Ballistic Missiles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The UAE has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attempts to target civilian areas in the Saudi cities of Riyadh, Najran, and Jazan with explosives-laden drones and ballistic missiles intercepted by Coalition forces.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against all threats to civilians, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

MoFAIC also affirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

"The continuation of such attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates this militia's aim to undermine regional security and stability," it added.

